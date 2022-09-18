Multiple casinos, sportsbooks see damage after flooding on the Las Vegas Strip

The Recount

Hillary Clinton on Trump stealing classified documents: “Cut the hypocrisy, this is a threat to our national security.”On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton commented on Trump’s possession of classified documents and having them at his country club. In early August, Donald Trump’s country club Mar-a-Lago was raided by FBI agents due to his possession of classified top secret documents, some dealing with nuclear security measures. This is a threat to our national security that somebody would actually have in his country club storage room, his desk, his bedroom top secret information and you have to ask yourself, why?

–