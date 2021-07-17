multiple-bengals-make-list-of-top-101-greatest-nfl-nicknames-ever

The Cincinnati Bengals have some of the best nicknames in NFL history.

Bengals fans know that all too well, though the franchise gets some massive recognition in a new list.

Touchdown Wire released its list of the 101 greatest NFL nicknames and several former Bengals show up. Here’s a look at the highlights.

96. “Ickey” Woods

Jan 22, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals running back Ickey Woods (30) on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

95. Eric Bieniemy – Sleeping with Bieniemy

Dec 7, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Eric Bieniemy against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Chiefs 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

73. Andy Dalton – Red Rifle

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) puts on his hat at the conclusion of an NFL Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals won 33-23.

Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Football 12 29 2019

72. Ryan Fitzpatrick – Amish Rifle

Nov 26, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

71. BenJarvus Green-Ellis – The Law Firm

Dec 22, 2013; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (42) attempts to avoid a tackle by Minnesota Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Erin Henderson (50) the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

17. Jack Thompson – The Throwin’ Samoan

Jan 3, 1982; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jack Thompson (12) warms up prior to the 1982 AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Riverfront Stadium. The Bengals defeated the Bills 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mention — Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

December 21, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; NFL former player Chad Johnson before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mention — Adam “Pacman” Jones

Sep 14, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones reacts with the fans at the beginning of a game against the Houston Texans at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mention — Dan “Big Daddy” Wilkinson

Dec 8, 1996; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson (99) pre-game against the Baltimore Ravens at Riverfront Stadium. The Bengals beat the Ravens 21-14.. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

