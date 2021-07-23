MultiChoice Nigeria has launched a new subscription package options on DStv Business for businesses and corporate organisations in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said the new DStv business packages were aimed at ensuring business owners and organisations enjoyed the ultimate TV experience in HD.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, “We always ask ourselves how we can make our customers experience better for businesses.”

He added that the company revamped its business packages, offering business owners the right mixture of entertainment to enhance the experience of guests and staff.

