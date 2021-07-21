Muffins sold at Walmart, 7-Eleven recalled over listeria concerns – Fox Business

Muffin products sold to major retailers nationwide are being recalled over fears that they may be contaminated with harmful bacteria.

Give and Go Prepared Foods is voluntarily recalling some of its muffin products “due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the company’s recall notice.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The more than two dozen recalled products were sold under seven brand names and distributed to retailers including 7-Eleven, Walmart and Stop & Shop.

Walmart and Stop & Shop also issued separate warnings on their websites in order to better warn their shoppers.

“We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program,” Give and Go Prepared Foods said in its recall notice.

Although there have been no reports of any illnesses related to the recalled products, the company said it’s taking “action out of an abundance of caution.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART, INC. 141.26 -0.56 -0.39%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Listeria infections can cause short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system are at the greatest risk for serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The company is urging consumers to throw out the recalled products “immediately.”