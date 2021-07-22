Muffins recall: Throw out these 26 products right now, CDC says – NJ.com

Twenty-six types of muffin products sold at popular retailers nationwide are being recalled over potential contamination of Listeria.

Customers who purchased the affected muffin products are being urged to not eat them and immediately dispose them. The muffins were sold at retailers such as 7-Eleven, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Stop & Shop.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here. Brands on the list include Uncle Wally’s, The Worthy Crumb, Marketside, Great Value, Freshness Guaranteed, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a germ that can cause infection. It sickens 1,600 Americans per year and kills about 260 people, according to the CDC.

The contamination issue became noticeable during an environmental monitoring program, and no illnesses have been reported, the manufacturer of the muffins, Give and Go Prepared Foods, said in a notice published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumers affected by the recall can call 844-366-1171 for more information.

