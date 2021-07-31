mudslides-in-colorado-trap-motorists-on-highway

-
ABC News Videos
Mudslide traps more than 100 people in cars
Emergency crews in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado, helped rescue about 80 vehicles that were trapped by mudslides. Interstate 70 will remain closed throughout the weekend.
Associated Press
Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway
More than 100 people had to spend the night on a highway, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel, after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said Friday. The people were caught with their vehicles on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday night. The tunnel serves as a 24-hour operations center for the Colorado Department of Transportation, so it is relatively well-lit and has telephones, Stowe said.
Associated Press Videos
After mudslide, narcos help priest build new town
When back-to-back hurricanes caused a mudslide that destroyed the village of La Reina, Friar Leopoldo Serrano feared survivors would join the Honduran exodus to the United States. So, he took a leap of faith to get land for a new town. (July 30)
Associated Press
Homes lose water as wells run dry in drought-ravaged basin
Judy and Jim Shanks know the exact date their home’s well went dry — June 24. Since then, their life has been an endless cycle of imposing on relatives for showers and laundry, hauling water to feed a small herd of cattle and desperately waiting for a local well-drilling company to make it to their name on a monthslong wait list. The couple’s well is among potentially hundreds that have dried up in recent weeks in an area near the Oregon-California border suffering through a historic drought, leaving homes with no running water just a few months after the federal government shut off irrigation to hundreds of the region’s farmers for the first time ever.
Yahoo Finance Video
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’
Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney over how the company decided to release the ‘Black Widow’ film and how this lawsuit could affect the way Disney moves with its contracts and film releases moving forward.