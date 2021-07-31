mudslides-in-colorado-trap-motorists-on-highway

Associated Press

Homes lose water as wells run dry in drought-ravaged basin

Judy and Jim Shanks know the exact date their home’s well went dry — June 24. Since then, their life has been an endless cycle of imposing on relatives for showers and laundry, hauling water to feed a small herd of cattle and desperately waiting for a local well-drilling company to make it to their name on a monthslong wait list. The couple’s well is among potentially hundreds that have dried up in recent weeks in an area near the Oregon-California border suffering through a historic drought, leaving homes with no running water just a few months after the federal government shut off irrigation to hundreds of the region’s farmers for the first time ever.