Jun. 29—Missouri Southern left-handed pitcher Zach Parish picked up another postseason award on Monday as he was named the Division II National Pitcher of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Already named the national pitcher of the year by both the Baseball Writers Association of America and the D2 Conference Commissioner’s Association, Parish is now a consensus national pitcher of the year with the ABCA’s announcement.

Parish, a native of Tahlequah, Okla., was also named the MIAA Pitcher of the Year and was a first-team selection on all-conference, all-region and All-American teams.

Parish became the NCAA Division II all-time leader in strikeouts in the spring as he ended his career with 488 Bioreports Newsouts. Parish tied his MSSU single-season record with 136 Ks. He also finished the season with the best single-season ERA for a starter in MSSU history (1.21) and the second-best career ERA for a starter (2.16).

Parish led the MIAA and ranked third nationally in strikeouts on the season. He was second in the MIAA and third nationally in wins, while ranking first in the MIAA and eighth nationally in WHIP. He ranked first in the MIAA and fifth nationally in hits allowed per nine innings, while ranking first in the MIAA and second nationally in ERA.

Parish was the active career leader in all of college baseball (D1, D2 and D3) in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and starts. He finished the season with an 11-1 record.

This summer, Parish competed with the Trenton (New Jersey) Thunder in its inaugural season of the MLB Draft League. The draft league, organized by MLB and Prep Baseball Report, features amateur prospects at all levels aiming to improve their stock before July’s 20-round MLB Draft.