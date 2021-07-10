Home Technology MSI’s latest EEC listing suggests Hydrogen series comeback – KitGuru
Technology

MSI’s latest EEC listing suggests Hydrogen series comeback – KitGuru

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
msi’s-latest-eec-listing-suggests-hydrogen-series-comeback-–-kitguru

MSI’s Hydrogen series might be coming back, as seen on an EEC listing filed by the company. According to the listing, the new Hydrogen series will only feature one SKU, an RTX 3090 card, but MSI may launch more cards further down the line. Moreover, the listing also includes MSI’s lineup of LHR GPUs, featuring multiple RTX 3080, 3070, 3060 Ti, and 3060 models.

The last Hydrogen series card MSI launched was the GTX 580 Hydrogen, which featured a pre-installed water block. From the GTX 600 and onwards, MSI hasn’t launched more Hydrogen cards but instead started launching the Sea Hawk EK X cards, which are still coming out today.

MSI hasn’t yet launched an RTX 30 series card with a pre-installed water block. It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it seems that MSI has ended its partnership with EK, leading the company to revive the Hydrogen series.

The listing also included MSI’s lineup of LHR GPUs, which includes multiple RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 cards. As per the listing, MSI will be adding the ‘LHR’ naming to the cards, which should help customers be aware of what they are buying. The listing also included multiple GT 710, GT 730, and GTX 1650 SKUs

KitGuru says: It looks like MSI will be reviving its Hydrogen line of water-cooled graphics cards. Do many of you prefer buying a GPU with a pre-installed AIO cooler?

Become a Patron!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Buy an iPhone at Mint Mobile and you’ll...

Amazon hopes to track your sleep habits with...

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Design Shock...

Crown Trick is heading to PS4 and Xbox...

How to set up and use the Focus...

Dubai’s ruler launches with big tech companies a...

iPhone 13 case molds show up, confirming larger...

Sandbox VR: Location virtual reality is making its...

Apple’s newest privacy changes mean more rework for...

How to get the VALORANT Year in Review...

Leave a Reply