Mrs. Justin Bieber Reacts To Video Of Him Scolding Her Publicly – thewillnigeria

July 15, (THEWILL) – Hailey Bieber, wife of popular Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, has reacted after a disturbing video of the singer “yelling” at her went viral.

The video, which emerged on Twitter, saw the singer throwing his hands in the air as he walked through the Casino with his wife following a performance on Saturday night, July 10.

Some viewers had stated that it looked like he was scolding her and this sparked social media reactions.

Reacting, Hailey uploaded a photo of her and Justin kissing on her Instagram account, describing the narrative of her being scolded by her husband as untrue.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love.

“Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative stories peeps,” she wrote.