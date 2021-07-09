Home NEWS ‘Mr. Pence lost it’: New book details VP’s fight with Trump
NEWSNews America

‘Mr. Pence lost it’: New book details VP’s fight with Trump

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘mr.-pence-lost-it’:-new-book-details-vp’s-fight-with-trump

    JUST WATCHED

    ‘Mr. Pence lost it’: New book details VP’s fight with Trump

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

Contributing columnist to The Washington Post George Conway reacts to a new book detailing a tense exchange between Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Source: CNN

Politics of the Day (15 Videos)

‘Mr. Pence lost it’: New book details VP’s fight with Trump

US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 8, 2021.

Biden defends pulling US out of Afghanistan as Taliban advances

Haberman: Trump’s speech meant to distract from legal trouble

Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Why these paintings are sparking ethics concerns for Biden

Phillip: Taylor Greene thinks anti-Semitic comments help her

SE Cupp: Today’s GOP not merely obstructing, but destructing

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) testifies before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on

Video appears to capture GOP lawmaker’s strategy ahead of 2022 midterms

Jen Psaki 0707

White House press secretary reacts to killing of Haiti’s president

FBI infiltrates group that discussed surveilling US Capitol

He represented Trump in bid to challenge election. Now he’s running for office

GOP lawmaker calls out ‘biggest tragedy’ by his own party

Enten: Poll indicates good news for Biden and Democrats

‘Risky gamble’: Haberman weighs in on Trump’s rally remarks

Bash presses Covid-19 response coordinator on falling short of July 4th goal

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2021 in Washington DC. The hearing will examine the actions that Emergent took that led to the destruction of millions of doses of Coronavirus vaccines. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

‘If that’s what it takes’: Clyburn on if Trump should testify

See More

New Day

Contributing columnist to The Washington Post George Conway reacts to a new book detailing a tense exchange between Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Joe Biden just did something Donald Trump might...

Djokovic edges closer to history after reaching Wimbledon...

CNN joins engineer for exclusive look at collapsed...

CNN reporter takes ‘surreal’ trip to the Olympics

Valerie Bertinelli posts raw response to body shamer

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to...

Biden nominates LA mayor Eric Garcetti for India...

‘No Jabs, No job’: Fiji To Make Vaccine...

Fury-Wilder Heavyweight Fight Postponed  – WBC

Sarri Not Intimidated By Rome Rival Mourinho’s Successes

Leave a Reply