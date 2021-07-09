Mr Macaroni’s ‘Mummy wa’, actor Mofehintola Jebutu celebrate as they bag M.Sc and M.A degrees respectively

2021 is going well for Nollywood actor, Mofehintola Jebutu and popular Instagram comedian, Mr Macaroni’s Mummy wa

Jebutu recently took to social media to announce that he bagged a Master of Arts degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos

Mummy wa also bagged a Master of Science degree from the same institution and congratulatory messages have poured in for both of them

Kemi Ikuseeedun is popular for playing the role of ‘Mummy wa’ alongside Mr Macaroni in hilarious skits on social media.

The young lady recently added a feather to her cap as she bagged a Master of Science degree from the University of Lagos.

Fans celebrate with Mummy wa Nand Mofehintola Jebutu

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared photos of herself in a graduation gown and in the caption, expressed gratitude to God.

Mummy wa also noted that she would physically fight anyone who tells her to go for a PhD.

She wrote:

“M.SC Convocation. Thank GOD for Journey Mercies. Nobody should say Kemz do PHD o. I go commot ya teeth.”

Check out the post below:

Nollywood actor, Mofehintola Jebutu, popular for playing the role of Junior in the Yoruba series ‘Awon aladun de’ also bagged a Master of Art from the same institution and did not hesitate to share the good news with fans.

The actor also shared photos taken in a graduation gown for the special occasion.

He wrote:

“Masters of Art in Theatre Arts. University of Lagos. Class of 2018/2019. M.A in the Bag. Naaaaa who Dey breeeeeeet. Illuminated by the Hand of God.”

Check out his post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Mummy wa and Jebutu

As expected, fans and colleagues showered the superstars with congratulatory messages, read some of them below:

Mummy wa speaks on relationship with Mr Macaroni

Popularly known for playing Mummy Wa, a fictitious wife to comedian Mr Macaroni in comedy skits, Kemi Ikuseedun is an actress who enjoys her role.

According to the young actress, playing Mrs Macaroni gives people the impression that she is dating the comedian or even married to him in reality.

Ikuseedun was also full of gratitude to Mr Macaroni for giving her the chance to be his wife in his comedy skits.

