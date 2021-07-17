mr-macaroni-donates-n500,000-to-family-of-young-girl-killed-during-yoruba-nation-rally

Nigerian comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has donated a sum of N500,000 to the family of Jumoke Oyeleke, the little girl who was killed by a stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota, Lagos state.

Mr. Macaroni took to his Twitter page to make this known after visiting the family of late Jumoke.

Mr Macaroni wrote; “I visited the family of the late Jumoke Oyeleke; the 25yrs old that was killed during the Yoruba Nation Rally. They need all the support they can get right now. I have donated N500,000 today and I plead with all those who can to kindly support the family.”

The comedian then shared a fundraising link for the family, calling on all members of the public to lend a helping hand.