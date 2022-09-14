Home ENTERTAINMENT Mr Eazi Happy With Receiving A Boxer Shorts As A Birthday Gift – Is It From Temi Otedola?
Mr Eazi Happy With Receiving A Boxer Shorts As A Birthday Gift – Is It From Temi Otedola?

Mr Eazi Happy With Receiving A Boxer Shorts As A Birthday Gift – Is It From Temi Otedola?

Afrobeat singer Mr Eaxi seems excited/happy with receiving boxer shorts as his 31st birthday gift and we wonder if it’s from his fiancee Temi Otedola.Mr Eazi turns 31yrs today and sharing some photos from his birthday celebration also shared a photo of new boxer shorts he received as a birthday gift we guess and he seems to be okay with it, especially looking at the brand and how expensive it will be.

We wonder if it’s from his fiancee Temi Otedola even though she didn’t post about him on her Instagram page. We believe she might have done something special off the gram to celebrate her future husband as he turns 31yrs today.

Most men get angry if their women buy them boxer shorts as a birthday gift or a gift for an occasion but Mr Eazi seems happy with the boxer shorts that he received even to the extent of sharing them on social media.

screenshot below;

