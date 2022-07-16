“Mr anonymous be doing the most” – Nkechi Blessing rejoices as secret admirer makes exceptional promise to her

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday is currently over the moon after her secret admirer seemingly hinted at gifting her an expensive Car.

Nkechi had taken to her page to announce that she was in dire need of a Range Rover and she made an appeal that someone get it for her.

An Instagram user whom she expertly hid his identity and who according to her has been surprising her with assorted gifts once again rose up to the challenge as he slid into her DM to let her know he would get it for her.

The man, although didn’t make a definite pledge, he hinted at getting the range Rover for her.

Sharing the screenshots of their conversation, she wrote ;

Mr Anoynymous be doing the most. |

Thank you so much babe. Kaii this one sweet me.