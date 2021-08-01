Movistar enters video gaming market – Broadband TV News

Movistar and Microsoft have signed a strategic agreement that will see the Telefónica-owned service offer Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the popular Xbox gaming subscription service, to its Movistar Fusion and Mobile-Only Contract customers.

They can now subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, for €12.99 a month and without commitment, and start enjoying more than 100 high-quality games, including exclusive Xbox and Bethesda bestsellers, plus access to Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox’s cloud gaming solution.

Commenting on the development, Sergio Oslé, CEO of Telefónica Spain, said: “This agreement with Xbox is of great importance for Telefónica as it offers Movistar customers our first great gaming product. In addition to fiber, home connectivity and 5G are today essential services for gamers. Telefónica has a clear position in this sector because gamers are users who greatly value it. Let us remember that, without connectivity, you simply cannot play video games with friends or with anyone who is in another part of Spain or on the planet. With this alliance, we will be able to offer the best connectivity with the best content, so that more gamers Movistar customers can enjoy wherever and however they want”.

Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft Spain, added: “Xbox Game Pass is a service that gives us the opportunity to reach more than 3,000 million players around the world, making video games more accessible. To have a high-speed connection helps us to offer the user a better service experience as well as to take full advantage of the capabilities of Xbox Game Pass and gaming in the cloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For this reason, working with a partner such as Telefónica, and more specifically with Movistar in Spain, it becomes a key step to offer the maximum of gaming possibilities through any device, following the Xbox strategy of putting the player at the centre of everything we do”.

