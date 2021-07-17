Home ENTERTAINMENT Move Over If Neena Gupta’s Tie Style Isn’t Your Cup Of Tea. See Her Sassy Response To Masaba’s Comment – NDTV
Move Over If Neena Gupta's Tie Style Isn't Your Cup Of Tea. See Her Sassy Response To Masaba's Comment

Neena Gupta in still from her video (courtesy neena_gupta )

Highlights

  • Neena Gupta shared an adorable video on Instagram
  • She thanked her fans and followers for ordering her
  • “Please don’t mind my tie style,” Neena Gupta said in the video

New Delhi:

Neena Gupta’s “tie style” is a hit on Instagram already. The 62-year-old actress shared a video message on Instagram, in which she thanked her fans for the heart-warming reviews of her book Sach Kahun Toh. Neena Gupta, known for experimenting with her sartorial choices, opted for a white shirt and a striped tie for her OOTD. However, Neena Gupta’s wore the tie in her own unique way, talking about his, she shared the hilarious behind-the-scenes story: “Please don’t mind my new tie style. I just couldn’t tie it, I tried many times. So this is my new style.” Meanwhile, Neena Gupta’s Instagram turned out to be a fan of her honest tie styling format.

Neena Gupta’s daughter, designed Masaba Gupta, left this ROFL comment on her post: “I need an explanation about this tie.” Neena followed it up with a sassy response: “I have stopped explaining myself,” Neena Gupta told daughter Masaba in the comments.

Earlier this week, Neena Gupta made a confession of sorts on Instagram – she felt like dressing up for her fans and make an appearance. And guess what? She did exactly just that. Neena Gupta looked stunning in a white ensemble from Masaba’s collections:

In 2019, Neena Gupta’s “frock ka shock” post sent the Internet into a meltdown.

In 2020, Neena Gupta broke the Internet yet again with her experimental fashion picks – she accessorized a maroon outfit – a frock to be precise – with a… wait for it… satlada necklace.

In terms of work, Neena Gupta was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson and has sports drama ’83 lined up for release. Meanwhile, in her new book Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta opened up about the various chapters of her life, both personal and professional.

