move-over-buckeyes,-penn-state-has-the-top-ranked-class-of-2022-right-now

Penn State has been on a hot streak this summer on the recruiting trail, but for the majority of the year the Nittany Lions were still chasing down perennial Big Ten recruiting juggernaut Ohio State. But today is a new day, and there is a new top dog on the recruiting rankings.

Penn State has moved into the top spot on the 247 Sports composite team recruiting rankings as of August 2. This comes after a successful weekend of recruiting news for the Nittany Lions and a notable de-commitment from the Buckeyes over the weekend. That allowed Penn State to slide ahead of Ohio State and remain in front of Alabama. Alabama moved up to No. 2 while Ohio State dropped to No. 3 in the latest team recruiting rankings as calculated by 247 Sports.

Ohio State actually suffered a pair of de-commitments in the past week. As noted by Buckeyes Wire, Ohio State lost the commitment of tight end Benji Gosnell and cornerback Jaheim Singletary each decided to reopen their recruiting process. Whether one or both decide to ultimately return to Ohio State remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Penn State added a pair of commitments over the weekend from three-star safety Kevin Winston Jr. from Maryland and four-star linebacker Abdul Carter from the Philadelphia area to its Class of 2022 haul.

Ironically, the class rankings were updated less than 24 hours after we published this list of how the Big Ten teams ranked in the Class of 2022.

Whoops.

Penn State has managed to climb to the top of the recruiting world, for now, despite not having a single five-star player. Unless the Nittany Lions are able to squeeze in a five-star commitment, history would suggest Penn State will not end this recruiting cycle with the top-ranked class. No team in the recruiting era since 2000 has landed a No. 1 recruiting class without at least two five-star players. So the chance to make some recruiting ranking history is there for Penn State.

But Alabama is creeping up and always finishes strongly. And Ohio State is still in the running.

