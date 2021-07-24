‘Mourinho doesn’t care if we play bad football’ – Mkhitaryan shunned other offers to remain at Roma

The Armenia international midfielder was due to become a free agent this summer, but he has signed fresh terms under a familiar coach

Jose Mourinho “doesn’t care if we play good or bad football”, says Roma star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with a Portuguese coach looking to breed a winning mentality in the Italian capital.

A proven winner has returned to the dugout in Serie A, having previously tasted title success in that competition with Inter.

Mourinho has faced accusations of falling behind the times during stints at Manchester United and Tottenham, with detractors considering him to be overly defensive, but his record speaks for itself and those at Stadio Olimpico will not care how results are delivered.

What has been said?

Mkhitaryan shares that mindset, with the Armenia international telling Sky Sport Italia of working again with a coach that he enjoyed trophy success under at Old Trafford in 2016-17: “Mourinho is very ambitious, he always wants to win. He doesn’t care if we play good or bad football, it’s all about the three points.

“Everyone knows he has won almost everything there is to win.

“I don’t want to talk about the past, we discussed it together and started from scratch on a different level. I know what he asks of his players and I am ready to give my all.”

Why did Mkhitaryan remain at Roma?

The 32-year-old was moved out of United by Mourinho as a part of a deal that took Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Old Trafford in January 2018.

He could have been forgiven for wanting to walk away from a reunion this summer, as he prepared to hit free agency, but offers from elsewhere were shunned in order to commit to a new one-year contract.

Explaining that decision, Mkhitaryan said: “I remained because I believed in the project of this club, I liked it from the first day.

“I am happy here, I like the team and the city. I believe we can win something with the Giallorossi.

“I had some offers from Italy and abroad, but I chose to remain and I’m pleased with that.”

Mkhitaryan has been with Roma since September 2019, having initially joined on loan, and has taken in 73 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals.

