Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family – PhoneArena

Hot on the heels of a surprisingly discreet
Moto G100 5G US release that came a good four months after
the affordable handset’s international announcement, it looks like Motorola is gearing up for a slightly noisier launch as well.
That’s because the
Motorola Edge 20 5G family has been in the news for quite some time now, including a “regular” version with slightly different specifications for North America and “global” markets, a high-end (ish) Pro model packing a Snapdragon 870 processor, and
an ultra-affordable Lite member with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC inside.
One of the key selling points of all these upcoming Edge-series handsets will undoubtedly be a primary 108MP camera, and unsurprisingly, that’s precisely what
Motorola seems to be hyping up in its official August 5 launch poster.
Speaking of, it’s important to keep in mind that the Edge 20 Pro may never hit stores stateside, which will obviously put the spotlight mainly on
the mid-range non-Pro variant. That one is almost definitely headed for Verizon (sooner or later) with
a much lower starting price (or so we assume) than last year’s “standard” Motorola Edge and thus a considerably better chance of cracking our list of the
best budget 5G phones out there.