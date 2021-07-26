Home Technology Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family – PhoneArena
Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family

Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family

Hot on the heels of a surprisingly discreet

Moto G100 5G US release that came a good four months after

the affordable handset’s international announcement, it looks like Motorola is gearing up for a slightly noisier launch as well.

That’s because the

Motorola Edge 20 5G family has been in the news for quite some time now, including a “regular” version with slightly different specifications for North America and “global” markets, a high-end (ish) Pro model packing a Snapdragon 870 processor, and

an ultra-affordable Lite member with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC inside.

One of the key selling points of all these upcoming Edge-series handsets will undoubtedly be a primary 108MP camera, and unsurprisingly, that’s precisely what

Motorola seems to be hyping up in its official August 5 launch poster.

Speaking of, it’s important to keep in mind that the Edge 20 Pro may never hit stores stateside, which will obviously put the spotlight mainly on

the mid-range non-Pro variant. That one is almost definitely headed for Verizon (sooner or later) with

a much lower starting price (or so we assume) than last year’s “standard” Motorola Edge and thus a considerably better chance of cracking our list of the

best budget 5G phones out there.

