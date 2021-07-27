Motorola Edge 20 Pro gets portrayed in official-looking renders – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Following a slew of leaked renders showing the Motorola Edge 20 a few days ago, today we have some official-looking renders of the Edge 20 Pro doing the rounds.

So far, the Pro model of the family was expected to sport a curved screen like the original Edge and Edge+, but as you can see below, the point of the “Edge” branding is now completely lost, as Motorola chose to go with a flat panel on all three members of the 2021 lineup.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is expected to have the Snapdragon 870 chipset at the helm, paired with 6/8/12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage. On the rear there’s supposedly a 108 MP main camera, a 16 MP ultrawide with autofocus for macro shots, and an 8 MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front you get a 32 MP snapper for selfies, and the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery.

The pictures tell us to expect either a mono down-firing speaker or a hybrid stereo combo with the earpiece as the other channel, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a Google Assistant button (possibly) on the left. The handset is depicted in blue, but other colors may be on offer too.

The Edge 20 family will become official at an event on August 5, the company has revealed earlier today.

