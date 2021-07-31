Motorola Edge 20 price, release date, and everything we know – TechRadar

The long-rumored Motorola Edge 20 and its siblings are Motorola’s newest flagships, with improved specs and cameras over their predecessors. Most surprising of all, they’re already available to buy in some parts of the world after Motorola quietly launched them with little fanfare.

The standard Motorola Edge 20 launches with two other models: the premium Motorola Edge 20 Pro and the more affordable Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The Motorola Edge 20 range follows up on 2020’s Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge Plus, and (more or less) the Motorola One 5G, respectively.

All three phones have similar flagship appearances as their predecessors, with some notable changes – gone are the curved-edge displays, for instance, which gave the Edge phones their name. But all pack improved cameras and faster specs, with a large 6.7-inch Full HD OLED display and big batteries.

While we haven’t gotten our hands on the new phones yet, the specs list, availability, and prices have been announced – read on for what you can expect from Motorola’s next flagships.

Motorola Edge 20 price and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 release date varies between countries: the phone and its siblings were announced in July 2021 with planned availability sometime in August in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia. Some or all of the phones will also be released in North America this fall (Q3 2021).

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is the most affordable model, and starts at €349 (around $415 / £299 / AU$565), with price increasing for higher-spec configurations. The Motorola Edge 20 comes in a single configuration and costs €499 / £429 (around $590 / AU$805). The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the premium device in the range, and starts at €699 / £649 (around $829 / AU$1,129), with the price increasing for higher-spec configurations.

Motorola Edge 20

The standard Motorola Edge 20 follows the Motorola Edge with a mid-range Snapdragon 778G processor, which isn’t as powerful as the best phones on the market though it fits the price. It only comes in a single configuration, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and comes in gray, white or green colors.

The OLED 6.7-inch display has a 144Hz refresh rate, and notably it doesn’t curve at the edges, unlike its predecessor. But all three models have the same screen, more or less.

The Motorola Edge 20, along with the rest of the range, inherits the 108MP main camera from last year’s Motorola Edge Plus, which is a boon for the non-premium models. The Edge 20 shares its ultra-wide camera with its Pro sibling, but the third snapper is a telephoto for 3x optical and 30x digital zoom, not the periscope of the Pro.

We’re dubious about the 4,000mAh battery, as that sounds a little on the small side, but the 30W charging is about standard for a device at this price.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

This Motorola Edge 20 Lite phone has a price that positions it more like a Moto G phone than an Edge one, which could make it a serious value phone.

The Edge 20 Lite uses an unspecified MediaTek chipset with 8GB of RAM and it’s 5G-enabled – another bonus for affordable phones. The battery is 5,000mAh, which is nice and big, and the 30W charging from its siblings is here too.

The Edge 20 Lite has the same 6.7-inch OLED screen as its siblings, and it also has the same 108MP camera main, which is pretty surprising at this price. There’s also an ultra-wide camera but it’s not clear if there are other lenses.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the premium phone of the line and has the best specs of its range, though not quite the top of the line – but they fit its affordable flagship price. The Pro packs the Snapdragon 870 chipset – notably not the top Snapdragon 888, though it’s not that much weaker – as well as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Edge 20 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED screen that supports HDR10+ and has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is rare for non-gaming phones (most max out at 120Hz).

The Edge 20 Pro has a 108MP main camera as well as an ultra-wide and periscope camera, the latter of which has a 5x optical and up to 50x digital zoom. The handset also records 8K video.

The phone charges up to 30W, though we don’t know the actual battery capacity – Motorola says it’ll last 30 hours between charges but that doesn’t tell us much.

The Edge 20 Pro comes in blue or white hues, though there’s also third option that’s a blue color coated in faux leather.