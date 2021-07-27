Home Technology Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Lite renders reveal phones in full – comments – GSMArena.com
  • Anonymous
  • iA4

They look gorgeous! God, I just hope they price them sensibly, because I’m super interested in the Edge 20 Lite.

A

  • Anonymous
  • X$r

I Think my eyes are deceiving me but doed the phones look almost box-like?? Who would those feel to hold?

M4865540

  • Mobilemaster
  • 0C9

I hope there are some more colors of the Pro model. Personally I don’t really like these color options. A red one, or a white, or what we seen last year that purple like color would be nice.

?

  • Anonymous
  • mvI

Will launch with android 11 and only get 1 os upgrade. Spend your money elsewhere.

F3312

  • FarFan
  • p%g

Black background on promo pictures – means big selfie hole and huge chin 100%.


over all – another midranger

?

  • Anonymous
  • 8Kf

Hope the Plus is full flagship unlike Edge+.

?

  • Anonymous
  • p37

Although not as tricking as first gen Edge models these ones appeal to a broader audience and luckly won´t jave as much problems as they did on the previous gen screens

