Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Lite renders reveal phones in full – comments – GSMArena.com

- Anonymous
They look gorgeous! God, I just hope they price them sensibly, because I’m super interested in the Edge 20 Lite.
- Anonymous
I Think my eyes are deceiving me but doed the phones look almost box-like?? Who would those feel to hold?
- Mobilemaster
I hope there are some more colors of the Pro model. Personally I don’t really like these color options. A red one, or a white, or what we seen last year that purple like color would be nice.
- Anonymous
Will launch with android 11 and only get 1 os upgrade. Spend your money elsewhere.
- FarFan
Black background on promo pictures – means big selfie hole and huge chin 100%.
over all – another midranger
- Anonymous
Hope the Plus is full flagship unlike Edge+.
- Anonymous
Although not as tricking as first gen Edge models these ones appeal to a broader audience and luckly won´t jave as much problems as they did on the previous gen screens
