Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Lite monikers revealed – gizmochina

After taking a sabbatical for a couple of years, Motorola returned to the flagship market by launching the Motorola Edge+ smartphone. The company also announced the upper mid-range Motorola Edge handset. Earlier this year, it announced the Motorola Edge S in China, which arrived in global markets as the Moto G100. Recent reports have revealed that the company is working on new Edge series of smartphones. Last week, reputed tipster Evan Blass shared the key specifications of the upcoming Edge 20 models. A fresh tweet by the leaker has revealed the names of three Edge 20 series of smartphones.

Past leaks have revealed that the new Edge models are codenamed as Berlin/Berlin NA, Kyoto, and Pstar (aka. Sierra). It is now revealed by Blass that these phones will be releasing in the market as Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro. These phones are expected to debut by the end of this month.

The Edge 20 will have a global variant (codenamed as Berlin) and a Verizon-bound edition for North American (codenamed as Berlin NA) markets. As can be seen in the image below, both phones are driven by the Snapdragon 778G. The Edge 20 global edition has downgraded display and battery, but better cameras as compared to its North American edition.

The Edge 20 Lite is a midrange phone driven by the Dimensity 720 chip, and it will be the most affordable phone in the Edge 20 family. This phone will have a global edition, and a variant heading to India.

The Edge 20 Pro that appears to the successor for the Edge+ from last year will be heading to multiple markets such as Asia, Europe, Australia, Latin America, China, and India. While it seems to be a flagship phone, it features the Snapdragon 870 chip, and not the more powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC. The variant heading to China will have a downgraded front camera as compared to its variant releasing in other markets.

