mother-of-girl-killed-at-yoruba-nation-protest-in-lagos-calls-for-justice

The mother of the 14-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on Saturday has expressed sorrow over her daughter’s unfortunate demise.

bioreports had reported that Yoruba Nation protesters on Saturday gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota amid the presence of armed policemen and soldiers.

The 14-year-old identified as Jumoke, who was in the vicinity of the rally was unfortunately hit by bullets reportedly fired by a security operative, dispersing Yoruba Nation agitators at Ojota, Lagos State.

Viral images on social media showed that bullets ripped open the victim’s stomach.

It was also reported that she was displaying drinks at a shop when a stray bullet hit her.

Reacting, her mother in a video also circulating on social media while weeping profusely called on the federal government to ensure that justice is served.

The wailing mother said, “My life is ruined.

“I’m already mourning a child at a young age. Who did this to me, oh God?

“May those who did never go unpunished. They should better find them and make sure they pay for their crime,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Olamuyiwa Adejobi, denied that the girl died as a result of the bullets fired by the security operatives.

Adejobi said the corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota, the venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, with dried blood stains adding that the corpse is not fresh.