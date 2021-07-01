mother-killed,-baby-wounded-in-domestic-violence-shooting-in-westchase-area

-
Reuters
Britney Spears’ father asks for probe of her abuse claims
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, has asked for an investigation of the pop superstar’s claims that she had been mistreated under a legal conservatorship by being denied the ability to make her own medical decisions. In a court filing late on Tuesday, attorneys for Jamie Spears said he was “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering” and “believes there must be an investigation into those claims.”
-
CBS News Videos
Biden heads to Florida to comfort those affected by deadly building collapse
The president will visit Surfside, Florida, to offer comfort to those affected by the deadly building collapse as the search and rescue effort continues. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined CBSN to discuss the president’s plans for the trip and what’s on his schedule for the Fourth of July weekend.
-
-
Reuters
Nigerian lawmakers pass historic oil overhaul bill
Both chambers of Nigeria’s parliament have passed a bill that overhauls nearly every aspect of the country’s oil and gas production, putting a project that has been in the works for two decades one step closer to presidential sign-off. Legislators have been hashing out details of the bill since President Muhammadu Buhari presented an initial version in September last year, but an overhaul has been in the works for some 20 years. Earlier in the day, senators entered a closed-door session with the petroleum minister and the head of state oil company NNPC for a briefing on the technical terms and details.
-
The Associated Press
Antetokounmpo’s injury makes Bucks’ title quest much tougher
MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks overhauled their roster during the offseason to put more star power around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is doubtful Thursday night for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals after an MRI showed he hyperextended his left knee in the Bucks’ 110-88 Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. ”Giannis is going to do everything he can to be available,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday.
-
The Telegraph
Florence sees red over tourists dripping ketchup on historic sights
The historic sights of Florence need protection from tourists who leave behind mayonnaise and ketchup stains, the director of the Uffizi Galleries has said as he called for the introduction of a new tax to pay for the clean-up. The tax would be imposed on fast food outlets and snack bars that do not provide anywhere for their customers to sit, leaving them to drip their sauces all about the city as they see Michelangelo’s David or the Ponte Vecchio. Tourism in Florence is bouncing back as Italy
-
The Telegraph
Smallville actress Allison Mack jailed for role in NXIVM ‘sex cult’
TV actor Allison Mack, who played a key role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like group NXIVM, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday on charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader. Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series “Smallville”, had previously pleaded guilty to the charges and was expected to seek credit for cooperating against NXIVM leader Keith Raniere and taking responsibility for helping him creat
-
Associated Press
Variant surge at border forces Bangladesh into new lockdown
In a state-run hospital near Bangladesh’s border with India, Shahinul Islam prays his father does not become one of the facility’s more than 300 patients who’ve died this month from the coronavirus. Relatives rush in and out, desperately trying to find oxygen cylinders for their loved ones. The crowds of COVID-19 patients and worried kin are new scenes for the 1,200-bed Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, which serves border communities being overrun by the more infectious delta variant first detected in neighboring India.
-
Associated Press
Asian qualifying: Japan, Australia in Group B for last round
Japan and Australia have been grouped together along with Saudi Arabia, China, Oman and Vietnam in the final round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. South Korea, seeking a 10th consecutive World Cup appearance, is the only team from the eastern zone in Group A, which also includes Iran, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.
-
-
NextShark
Daughter of WWII Concentration Camp Detainee Becomes First Asian American Female Episcopal Bishop
A 61-year-old woman, whose family suffered during World War II due to their Japanese ancestry, became the first Asian American woman consecrated as a bishop in the Episcopal Church earlier this year. Rev. Diana Akiyama, ordained as the 11th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon on Jan. 30 in Portland, was elected out of four candidates during an online convention, according to Oregon Live. A graduate of the University of Oregon, Akiyama once considered pursuing a doctorate in clinical psychology but was eventually drawn to the priesthood.