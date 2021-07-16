JUST WATCHED
Mother: Doctor told me to make funeral arrangements for baby
MUST WATCH
Infants, children and teens are dying in hundreds as Indonesia’s medical system buckles under a devastating Covid-19 wave fueled by the Delta variant. Atika Shubert speaks to Indonesian families who have lost their children and the doctors trying to save them.
Source: CNN
International coronavirus news (15 Videos)
Infants, children and teens are dying in hundreds as Indonesia’s medical system buckles under a devastating Covid-19 wave fueled by the Delta variant. Atika Shubert speaks to Indonesian families who have lost their children and the doctors trying to save them.
Source: CNN