Home NEWS Mother: Doctor told me to make funeral arrangements for baby
NEWSNews America

Mother: Doctor told me to make funeral arrangements for baby

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
mother:-doctor-told-me-to-make-funeral-arrangements-for-baby

Indonesia coronavirus children Covid-19 Schubert pkg intl hnk vpx_00001802

Indonesia coronavirus children Covid-19 Schubert pkg intl hnk vpx_00001802

    JUST WATCHED

    Mother: Doctor told me to make funeral arrangements for baby

MUST WATCH

Infants, children and teens are dying in hundreds as Indonesia’s medical system buckles under a devastating Covid-19 wave fueled by the Delta variant. Atika Shubert speaks to Indonesian families who have lost their children and the doctors trying to save them.  

Source: CNN

International coronavirus news (15 Videos)

Infants, children and teens are dying in hundreds as Indonesia’s medical system buckles under a devastating Covid-19 wave fueled by the Delta variant. Atika Shubert speaks to Indonesian families who have lost their children and the doctors trying to save them.  

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Federal judge blocks new DACA applications and says...

Senior Biden officials finding that Covid lab leak...

White House adviser Susan Rice divests from company...

Red Sox-Yanks to play Friday; Judge among positive...

Trevor Reed, ex-Marine held ‘hostage’ by Russia, moved...

Air Force Wings Six New Helicopter Pilots After...

Giroud breaks silence after leaving Chelsea

Govt ruthlessly abusing Kanu’s rights, he must not...

Bipartisan infrastructure negotiators scramble under deadline

Kidnap Informants To Die By Hanging In Niger,...

Leave a Reply