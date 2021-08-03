mother,-daughter-and-one-other-crushed-to-death-as-truck-rams-into-building-in-ijebu-ode-(photos)

A total of three people —a mother, her daughter and a motorcyclist— were killed after a truck rammed into a building at Imepe area of Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon, August 2nd, when the driver of a Mack Truck fully loaded with granite reported to be travelling from Ago-Iwoye, lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding.

The ill-fated vehicle is reported to have rammed into a building where the deceased were standing. The driver of the truck and his motor boy were said to have dashed away from the scene for fear of being attacked by an angry mob.

According to the Public Relations the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), the vehicle as at the time of filing this report has been evacuated to Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters in the town, while the bodies of the victims were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

TRACE enjoined truck drivers and other motorists to avoid overspeeding and reckless driving in view of its attendant consequences.