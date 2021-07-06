Most wrestlers want to be The Rock, including Mojo Rawley – Cageside Seats

If you’ve watched any television lately, you’ve probably seen commercials for Snake Eyes, a movie that will hit theaters on July 23, 2021, which means you probably saw Dean Muhtadi, who you likely know better as Mojo Rawley. He’s got a part in the flick, and the plan is to get more into that space going forward while taking at least a short break from professional wrestling.

That’s what he told TMZ Sports:

“Well, I can tell you that after WWE the thing that I’m most excited about is that I can do everything now. When you’re under contract with WWE, that’s your gig. You can’t really operate outside of the company. Now, I can do everything. I don’t have to be known as just one thing. … Definitely going to get more into the acting space. I will return to the wrestling world. Not immediately, we’re going to hype that one up pretty good. Right now, we’re just going to take some time and enjoy this freedom and do a little bit of everything. … You better believe when I come back to wrestling, it’s going to be hyped up and it’s going to be a big surprise for everybody. That’s going to be a very, very exciting day for me.”

In the full interview, he admits most wrestlers want to be like The Rock and follow his path, because of course they do, but he’s also opened up a talent agency while also focusing more on the stock market and trading, which he already has a background in. So even if he doesn’t end up becoming the next “Great One,” it sounds like Muhtadi will be just fine after his release from WWE.