SPORTS

Most Steelers are vaccinated; running back Najee Harris isn’t

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Sorry HIPAA.

At a time when some NFL players are incorrectly citing a federal law regarding medical privacy as the basis for not commenting on whether they’ve received the vaccine, their vaccine status necessarily is being disclosed by their teams.

In Pittsburgh, where the vast majority of players have gotten vaccinated, those who haven’t gotten vaccinated are wearing a yellow wristband. Photos emerging from training camp show first-round running back Najee Harris wearing a yellow wristband.

Harris, who seems to be very at ease with reporters, inevitably will be asked about the situation. Whatever he says, there will be no escaping the reality that the presence of a yellow wristband means that he has yet to get the vaccine.

