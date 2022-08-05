mosop-rejects-plan-to-move-hyprep-to-ministry-of-niger-delta-affairs

The plan to move the Hydro Carbon Pollution and Remediation Project, HYPREP, from the Ministry of Environment to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has continued to receive resistance from Ogoni stakeholders.

This time, the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has urged the federal government to “rescind the decision”.

The President of MOSOP, Prince Bira, who spoke in Port Harcourt on Friday, said the move by the federal government may have “adverse consequences on the on-going Ogoni environmental remediation and restoration exercise”.

Bira said the ministry of environment is “critical to the success of the Ogoni ecological rejuvenation” project particularly with the ministry’s acknowledged understanding of the dynamics of Ogoni.

The group, however, welcomed the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari for the audit of the account of HYPREP since it was created to be carried out.

The reaction comes days after President Buhari directed that the HYPREP be moved to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Other stakeholders have also spoken against the move saying the action will affect the remediation process.