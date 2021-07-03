moses-scores-for-spartak-moscow-a-day-after-leaving-chelsea

The 30-year-old celebrated his permanent switch to Moscow with a goal as his side drew in the friendly at Landskron Stadium

Victor Moses celebrated his transfer move to Spartak Moscow by scoring a goal as his side settled for a 2-2 draw against Slovenian PrvaLiga side NK cBravo at Landskron Stadium on Friday.

The 30-year-old penned a two-year contract with the People’s Team on Friday to end a nine-year stay with Chelsea after the club triggered a clause that allows them to sign him permanently following their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

And immediately after making his move permanent, the former Super Eagle was in fine form for the Moscow side as he played for 72nd minutes in his first start this season and after they had gone down 1-0 courtesy of Miha Kancilija’s opener, he leveled matters at the stroke of half-time with a well-taken volley.

In the match which was attended by Spartak’s chairman of the board of directors Leonid Fedun, general director Yevgeny Melezhikov, and Sports Director Dmitry Popov, they went 2-1 up through Zelimkhan Bakaev before Sandi Ogrinec levelled matters for Bravo in the 85th minute.

On July 5, on the last day of the training camp in Austria, Spartak will play with Croatian Sibenik.

Last term, the former Liverpool midfielder helped Spartak finish second in the Russian top-flight with his contribution of four goals and two assists in 19 league matches.

His 82nd-minute strike earned Spartak a 2-2 draw against Akhmat Grozny in the final Premier League match of the season and eventually sealed their second spot on the table, and a return to the elite European competition next season.

Friday’s deal brought an end to Moses’ nine-year spell at Chelsea, after he joined the Blues from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

During his stint at Stamford Bridge, the former Nigeria international was loaned out six times with spells at Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United, Fenerbahce, Inter Milan, and Spartak Moscow.

He also won several laurels at Chelsea including two Europa League titles, the FA Cup, and the Premier League crown.

Across his different spells in the Premier League, the 30-year-old played in 220 matches and scored 20 goals.

Moses’ last match for Chelsea came in the 2018-19 season, when he appeared as a second-half substitute in a 3-1 Europa League win over BATE Borisov.

Moses’ last game in the Premier League was in the Hammers’ 2-1 defeat to Stoke back in May 2016, with the winger then taking the decision to move to Turkey and join Fenerbahce, where he remained for two seasons.