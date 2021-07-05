mosele,-shandu,-mngonyama,-saleng:-orlando-pirates-sign-quartet

Two of the new acquisitions were already rumoured to be on their way to join the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Goodman Mosele from Baroka FC as well as the former Maritzburg United duo of Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu.

Little-known midfielder Monnapule Saleng has been signed from National First Division side Free State Stars on a three-year deal.

Forward Mosele joins the Buccaneers on a four-year deal, while Mngonyama and Shandu have signed for two and three years respectively.

Editors’ Picks Just like watching England! Brazil and Neymar winning more matches than admirers at Copa America

‘Are you ashamed of the national team?’ – Luis Enrique making trash TV show El Chiringuito the butt of Euro 2020 jokes

‘I blame myself’ – Dele refuses to criticise Mourinho as Tottenham star vows to be better than he’s ever been before

‘The English are always bitter’ – Immobile diving row shouldn’t detract from Italy’s status as the best team at Euro 2020

MORE TO FOLLOW…