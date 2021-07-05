Home SPORTS Mosele, Shandu, Mngonyama, Saleng: Orlando Pirates sign quartet
SPORTS

Mosele, Shandu, Mngonyama, Saleng: Orlando Pirates sign quartet

Two of the new acquisitions were already rumoured to be on their way to join the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Goodman Mosele from Baroka FC as well as the former Maritzburg United duo of Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu.

Little-known midfielder Monnapule Saleng has been signed from National First Division side Free State Stars on a three-year deal.

Forward Mosele joins the Buccaneers on a four-year deal, while Mngonyama and Shandu have signed for two and three years respectively. 

MORE TO FOLLOW…


