mortgage-servicers-brace-for-fallout-as-covid-bailout-comes-to-an-end-–.

The nation’s mortgage servicers are gearing up for the biggest wave of delinquent loans since the subprime mortgage crisis, but this time they say they are ready.

The first wave of borrowers to enter the government’s coronavirus mortgage bailout program are entering their last possible quarter for relief, which means that come September they will either have to start paying, sell their homes or go into foreclosure.

Mortgage bailout programs, both government and private sector, launched at the start of the Covid pandemic. The government originally allowed borrowers to delay their monthly payments for up to a year. That was then extended to 18 months. Each quarter, borrowers must re-up.

An estimated 7.25 million borrowers have participated in forbearance programs at one point or another throughout the pandemic, representing 14% of all homeowners with mortgages, according to Black Knight. About 72% of all participants have since left their plans, while 28%, or just more than 2 million, remain in active forbearance.

This week and next, a total of more than 350,000 borrowers will be reviewed for extension or removal from forbearance, according to Black Knight. Of the 146,000 plans reviewed this week, 44,000 homeowners left forbearance, while the plans of 102,000 were extended. With roughly two-thirds of borrowers remaining in forbearance, Black Knight estimates that 575,000 plans will expire in September and the beginning of October, meaning mortgage servicers will be facing the daunting task of dealing with about 15,000 troubled loans per day.

“We all know what’s coming, and we’ve invested as well, and so I think from an industry perspective, we are, especially among the larger servicers, I think we’re definitely ready,” said Jay Bray, CEO of Mr. Cooper, the largest nonbank mortgage servicer in the nation.

At the start of the bailout, part of the CARES Act, Bray characterized the mortgage program as “complete chaos,” but now admits, “I was wrong.”

Bray credits the ramp up in new technology and streamlined procedures for the plan’s success.

“It was simple, easy, the customer experience, I think, was about as good as it can be. And then you look at the tools that you know, when you’re coming off forbearance, those are easy as well,” he said.

But Bray also said his company is adding staff to get ready for the onslaught and moving some staff from originations, which are currently weakening, to loss mitigation.

“It will be significant volume, but we are more than ready for that,” said Bray. “Working with all those folks and the stakeholders, I think we’ve got some great solutions.”