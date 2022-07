Mortgage rates recorded their largest decline since 2008 as investors raise their bets that the economy is headed for a downturn.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 5.30%, mortgage-finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday. That is down from 5.70% last week. Mortgage rates haven’t recorded such a big weekly decline since December 2008, when the rate fell from 5.97% to 5.53%.