Mortal Kombat: The Heroes’ 10 Worst Mistakes, Ranked | CBR – CBR – Comic Book Resources

The Mortal Kombat universe is defined by its epic heroes and exciting battles. Throughout numerous story campaigns, they have been forced to make difficult decisions, especially as old friends become enemies and vice versa.

However, not all blunders are created equal. Some of the heroes’ missteps have been so staggeringly consequential that they have jeopardized (or even directly cost the lives of) their friends and innocent bystanders. By identifying them, we can better comprehend their greatest character flaws, as well as the strength and resilience of the evil they oppose.

10 Jax Picked A Fight With Johnny Cage In The Middle Of A Dangerous Operation

As the heroes crossed the Foundry on their way to retrieve Sonya Blade from Sheeva, Johnny Cage began to inquire about the nature of Jax’s relationship with Sonya. He surmised that since they cared about each other so much, they may be romantically involved.

Although his line of questioning was inappropriate, Jax’s response was even worse. He proceeded to pummel Johnny immediately in the midst of a dangerous mission behind enemy lines. His actions showed low self-control and poor judgment.

9 Johnny Let Reptile Live In The Tournament

During the first round of the Mortal Kombat tournament, Johnny Cage was instructed to fight Reptile. Although the actor defeated his opponent with relatively little difficulty, he did not finish him as Shang Tsung instructed.

Not only would this portray him as weak in front of the other contestants, but it would also allow Reptile to continue as a villain in the service of Outworld’s armies. He would later join Shao Kahn’s invasion of Earthrealm, and what innocent blood he spilled was indirectly on Johnny’s hands.

8 Jax Aligned With Kronika Against The Defenders Of Earthrealm

Anticipating that Kronika wielded perhaps more power than anyone else, Jax aligned with her in order to keep his daughter safe. He was even willing to confront Earthrealm’s heroes (including Jacqui) to ensure that his mistress’s will was fulfilled.

After his defeat, he was forced to reconcile with his allegiances and later defected back to the side of the Special Forces. Although Jax hadn’t committed any unforgivable sins, his brief tenure under Kronika was nonetheless a painful blow to morale that fractured his family even worse than it already was.

7 Kotal Kahn Tried To Mass Execute Tarkatan Villagers

While Kotal Kahn was willing to align with Earthrealm’s forces against the omnipotent Kronika and Outworld’s former rule, Shao Kahn, he had not forgotten his brutality. Once he defeated a tribe of Tarkatans, he prepared to execute every last member of the camp.

This would have been a massive mistake if he had succeeded since it would have denied him valuable allies for the pending assault of Shao Kahn’s coliseum. Fortunately, Jade was able to prevent him from going through with his plan, using her love for him (and physical force) to end the barbarism.

6 Kung Jin Compromised Earthrealm’s Relationship With Outworld By Stopping (Another) Of Kotal’s Executions

Kung Jin and his allies were sent on an expedition to Outworld in order to establish a truce with its leader and solidify strong relations to Earthrealm. When the young hero saw that someone was about to be executed for theft, he intervened on their behalf, prompting a fight with Kotal Kahn.

Although the heroes were successful in sabotaging Outworld’s justice system, it boded poorly for a potential partnership in the future. Consequently, Kotal Kahn turned on them when Shinnok invaded the planet with his demonic forces.

5 Scorpion Killed Bi-Han, Securing A Powerful Minion For Quan Chi

Near the conclusion of the Mortal Kombat tournament, Raiden offered to implore the Elder Gods for the restoration of Scorpion’s clan under the condition that he not kill Sub-Zero. Initially, the demon agreed to his terms, though things soon took a turn for the worse.

After Sub-Zero continued to mock him throughout their battle (and once Quan Chi fabricated images of his peoples’ demise), Scorpion emerged from the underworld holding his opponent’s skull and vertebrae. By killing him, he gave Quan Chi a powerful revenant that would become known as Noob Saibot.

4 Kung Lao Let His Guard Down Near Shao Kahn & Got His Neck Snapped

After his victory over the Deadly Alliance and Kintaro, Kung Lao felt proud of himself. He turned his back on Shao Kahn in order to proclaim his victory, only for his neck to be snapped as soon as he made himself vulnerable.

In addition to getting himself killed, his soul would be collected by Quan Chi and reanimated into one of his best lieutenants. Considering that Liu Kang failed to kill the Emperor of Outworld after his death, Kung Lao perished in vain.

3 Scorpion Executed Quan Chi, Making It Difficult To Restore The Revenants

After he learned of Quan Chi’s location, Scorpion stormed the Special Forces’ base and was willing to fight its champions in order to finally put an end to his former master.

Although the villain’s execution was long overdue, killing him meant that the comrades currently under his spell might never be restored to the lives they once knew. Unfortunately, Scorpion was too obsessed with vengeance to care about their wellbeing or the future of Earthrealm.

2 Raiden Left The Temple Open For Sindel’s Attack

Raiden left his allies in a temple in order to confer with the Elder Gods and request their assistance against Shao Kahn for violating the rules of Mortal Kombat. This was a decision that ultimately had massive consequences since it left the other defenders of Earthrealm open to Sindel’s attack.

She systematically murdered everyone, taking delight even in the death of her own daughter. By the time Raiden had returned, his comrades’ bodies were mutilated and sprawled across the floor. Worse yet, they became new servants in Quan Chi’s growing army.

1 Raiden Was Directly Responsible For The Death Of Liu Kang

When Shao Kahn was on the verge of breaching Earthrealm personally, Liu Kang had grown weary of Raiden’s prophecies. He sought to defeat the Outworld Emperor before he crossed over the final threshold fought the Thunder God when he tried to stop him.

Raiden accidentally used too much lightning in their battle, combining his attack with Liu Kang’s own in order to burn him to death. It was later revealed that Kronika had a direct hand in this event, as the combined power of Raiden and Liu Kang threw off the balance of “good” and “evil.”

