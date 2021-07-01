Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle Of The Realms Trailer Promises Bloodshed – GameRant

From the mind of Ed Boon comes a new animated Mortal Kombat Legends film that presents a gruesome and bloody battle between all six realms.

The timeless Mortal Kombat franchise has significantly increased its efforts in its film and television adaptations since the original feature in 1995. Always trying to top the previous adaptation, the franchise is back with another film, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, the third that will be released within two years.

A new animated Mortal Kombat film called Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms was announced a little while back. Now, Warner Bros. has released an exciting and bloody official trailer for the film through IGN.

The Mortal Kombat Legends trailer showcases an excellent addition to the Mortal Kombat universe. Full of action, this animated film will focus on a final battle between all realms: Earthrealm, Netherrealm, Outworld, Edenia, Chaosrealm, and Orderrealm. The battle is a war to end all wars. Fans can expect all characters from their favorite realms to be present for the battle unlike many of the other Mortal Kombat films, which have often left out characters or focus on only a couple of realms. The trailer is packed with action, intense fighting, and bloodshed. The core history and stories of the Mortal Kombat universe will be represented in the film, which will pay homage to the story of the original games. With an R rating, Battle of the Realms guarantees the blood bath that fans have been waiting for.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battles of the Realms is a sequel to the last animated film, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, released in early 2020. Ed Boon (creative designer for the Mortal Kombat video games) returns as a creative director for the promising new film. Fans can also anticipate a majority of the voice actors from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge returning in the same roles for this film. However, Battle of the Realms lacks a central character since it will involve all main characters from each realm.

The cinematic universe of Mortal Kombat has had many highs and lows, with many films often missing the mark for most fans. The recent live-action Mortal Kombat film plummeted in the box office, with many other upcoming franchises outselling the film. The series has often produced many action-packed films, but fans have questioned the portrayal of some characters and scenes, not to mention the inclusion of weapons that aren’t canon to the video game universe.

The creators of the last Mortal Kombat film admitted that the question of sincerity and camp in the films is a struggle to gauge. The Mortal Kombat Legends trailer leaves it a complete mystery as to who gets a fatality and which realm will dominate all realms, but the war promises to be the best of any Mortal Kombat films yet.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will be available on digital and Blu-ray starting August 31st, 2021.

MORE: Where Are They Now: The Cast Of The 1995 Mortal Kombat Movie

Source: IGN/YouTube





Email



An Old Guard Sequel Is On The Way Says Charlize Theron