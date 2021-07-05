Mortal Kombat 11 DLC has come to an end, says NetherRealm – Videogamer.com

NetherRealm has announced that, after two years, an Aftermath expansion pack and twelve additional characters, it won’t be releasing any more DLC for Mortal Kombat 11.

A tweet from the game’s official account declared the decision, saying “NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end.”

The beat-em-up had a fairly impressive run of additions over the last two years, including fan favourites like Sheeva, Sindel and Mileena. There were also plenty of guest characters from other properties, like The Joker, Spawn, RoboCop and even John Rambo all making their appearance.

The latest entry in the beat-em-up series also made a fair few nods to the classic 1995 movie, with skins based on that movie’s versions of Shang Tsung, Raiden, Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade all making an appearance at certain points. It never got a tie in with the new movie though, which seems a shame. It was also rumoured at one point that it’d be getting Ash Williams from The Evil Dead series, but it seems that never came to fruition in the end.

As to what NetherRealm are working on next, that’s a bit of a mystery. There’s no announcement as yet from the studio, and though they’ve spent recent years alternating between the DC universe and its own MK one, at the time of writing there’s been no announcement of an Injustice 3 or otherwise. However, the studio was said to be hiring for next-gen development last summer.

Mortal Kombat 11 is an excellent entry in the gory beat-em-up series, you can see exactly how much we enjoyed it in our review. It’s available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.