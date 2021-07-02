Mortal Kombat 11 DLC ends as NetherRealm shifts to new game – Polygon

NetherRealm Studios, the company behind the Mortal Kombat series, is moving on to a new game — and won’t be producing any more Mortal Kombat 11 content, the company announced Friday.

The studio is “now focusing on its next project” after supporting Mortal Kombat 11 for more than two years, it said in a tweet on the Mortal Kombat account. “DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end,” NetherRealm said.

Mortal Kombat 11 debuted in April 2019 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Over time, NetherRealm expanded upon the game with multiple DLC packs that added content such as stages and characters. The November 2020 release of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which collected all the DLC into one package, boasted a total of 13 additional fighters — increasing the original roster by more than 50%.

Discontinuing DLC means that there won’t be any major changes coming to the game. Fighting games like Mortal Kombat 11 often rely on consistent updates to help improve the experience by balancing characters and adding new ones. It’s a huge part of keeping fans interested, and invested in the game.

NetherRealm did not provide any hints as to what the company’s next project will be.