Home Technology Mortal Kombat 11 DLC done as NetherRealm focuses on next game – Stevivor
Technology

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC done as NetherRealm focuses on next game – Stevivor

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
mortal-kombat-11-dlc-done-as-netherrealm-focuses-on-next-game-–-stevivor

After two years, it’s time to move on.

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC will no longer be produced by developer NetherRealm, with the studio confirming it is shifting its focus to a new game.

NetherRealm made the announcement over the weekend on Twitter.

“NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end,” the game’s official acccount proclaimed.

The studio hasn’t detailed what it is working on at present, but we’ll keep you informed as we learn more.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch and Stadia.


This article may contain affiliate links, meaning we could earn a small commission if you click-through and make a purchase. Stevivor is an independent outlet and our journalism is in no way influenced by any advertiser or commercial initiative.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Stunning Ratchet And Clank-Inspired Scene Made by Dreams...

Here’s a list of ASUS motherboards that are...

Audacity Faces Backlash Following Controversial Update to Its...

Product recall of Weet-Bix promotional spoons over fears...

Nokia G20 price in India revealed, pre-bookings begin...

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO...

Fortnite Season 7: Where to Place Missing Person...

Aussie Deals: Price Slices on Tsushima Director’s Cut...

Drones that hunt screaming humans just want to...

This smart assistant could be secretly recording you...

Leave a Reply