Mortal Kombat 11 DLC done as NetherRealm focuses on next game – Stevivor

After two years, it’s time to move on.

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC will no longer be produced by developer NetherRealm, with the studio confirming it is shifting its focus to a new game.

NetherRealm made the announcement over the weekend on Twitter.

“NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end,” the game’s official acccount proclaimed.

The studio hasn’t detailed what it is working on at present, but we’ll keep you informed as we learn more.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch and Stadia.