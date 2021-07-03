Mortal Kombat 11 Developer NetherRealm Studios Moves Onto Next Project – TheGamer

Mortal Kombat 11 will get no more DLCs as NetherRealm Studios moves onto its next project.

NetherRealm Studios has announced that no more DLCs will be coming for Mortal Kombat 11 and that the studio will be moving onto its next project.

“NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end,” said the official Mortal Kombat Twitter handle.

Mortal Kombat 11 saw a total of 12 post-release characters, featuring series favourites like Shang Tsung, Sindel, and Fujin. Additionally, 90’s movie characters like Robocop, The Terminator, Rambo, and Ash Williams also made their way to the game. This announcement means that we won’t be seeing any news faces from the MK universe, or from our favourite action movies.

There has been no official word on what NetherRealm’s next project will be; based on the studio’s past release schedule, it could most probably be Injustice 3. However, there have been rumours that the studio has been working on a Marvel fighting game. The rumour was originally broken by reputed leaker, Daniel Richtman, and fans eventually theorized that it could actually be a Marvel vs. DC fighting game.

If NetherRealm can actually manage to figure out the IP copyright issues, a Marvel vs. DC game stemming from the Injustice universe doesn’t seem too far fetched. The studio has added crossover characters in both of its titles and even created a Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe game.

While there’s been no confirmation on these rumours, that didn’t stop NetherRealm boss Ed Boon from messing around on Twitter. Boon retweeted James Gunn’s screenshot of the Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 logo after the sequel received a release date. “Wow. @JamesGunn has managed to work on DC and MARVEL movies. That’s impressive,” he said. Only time will tell whether Boon was actually hinting at something here or was messing around with us based on the rumours.

While DLC support for Mortal Kombat 11 has ended, we’re getting another animated movie set in the universe. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is a sequel to Scorpion’s Revenge and will see the heroes of Earthrealm take on Shao Kahn and his forces in “a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms.”





