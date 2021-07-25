‘Morrowind Rebirth’ fan-mod receives expansive update – NME

A popular Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind fan mod has received a new, and expansive, update on PC.

Morrowind Rebirth 5.5 launched on July 24 and features interior changes, landscape tweaks, and graphical improvements. The mod page showcases all the fixes alongside the interior and exterior changes that fill out and improve each area.

There’s even a new unique item, the Watchman’s Robe, alongside new ingredients like Twilight Membrane and Dreugh Shell. Numerous in-game assets have recieved redesigns and graphical tweaks as well, whilst all restrictions on spellmaking and enchanting have been removed.

Launched in 2010 and created by modder trancemaster_1998, Morrowind Rebirth aims to completely overhaul and expand the original game. It started as the “New Cities Project” and slowly expanded, so trancemaster_1998 “decided to take it a step further.”

A description of the mod says players can “explore the island of Vvardenfell as you never have before, with a world built anew to be both alien and familiar to the Morrowind you knew before.”

“New adventures await, with new exciting areas to see and explore, and new artifacts just waiting to be discovered. This is a complete overhaul for Morrowind, adding countless new details, weapons, armors and much more for you to see and do. Experience the world of Morrowind in a new light, try out Morrowind Rebirth today!” it concludes.

