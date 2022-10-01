Moroccan Capital Markets Regulator Launches Fintech Portal

The Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC), the capital markets regulatory body in Morocco, announced recently that it has launched a fintech portal on its website. The new portal has been created in order to facilitate exchanges between the regulator and “companies involved in the innovative financial technology sector.”

Portal to Help Promote Development of New Technologies

Morocco’s capital markets regulator, the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC), recently announced the launch of a new fintech portal on its website. The objective of the new portal is to “support market players in their projects and promote the development of new technologies that will help transform the financial sector.”

According to a statement, the AMMC’s establishment of the fintech portal signals the regulator’s willingness to embrace innovations within the financial services industry.

“For the Moroccan Capital Market Authority, supporting the appeal of the capital market also means embracing innovation in the financial industry. The Authority has placed innovation support at the heart of its 2021-2023 strategic plan and intends to work closely with project leaders to promote the development of new technologies in the Moroccan capital market,” the statement said.

Besides opening a communication channel for project leaders to liaise with the regulator, the statement added that the fintech portal provides a platform which enables innovators to “inquire about the legal framework applicable to their companies.”

