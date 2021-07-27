Home NEWS Moroccan Boxer Tries To Bite Opponent In Tokyo Olympics Defeat
NEWSNews Africa

Moroccan Boxer Tries To Bite Opponent In Tokyo Olympics Defeat

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
moroccan-boxer-tries-to-bite-opponent-in-tokyo-olympics-defeat
Morocco’s Youness Baalla (red) and New Zealand’s David Nyika fight during their men’s heavy (81-91kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / bioreports)

Moroccan heavyweight boxer Youness Baalla attempted to bite David Nyika’s ear during his defeat to the New Zealander at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was subsequently disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour, although he was already out of the Games anyway following his unanimous-points loss in the round-of-16 bout.

A Tokyo 2020 statement called Baalla’s actions “intolerable”, saying that he “very clearly intended to bite the ear/face of his opponent in the third round of the bout”.

Footage shows Baalla trying to bite Nyika’s right ear as the two boxers hold each other.

Nyika, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist who has already fought as a professional, said: “He didn’t get a full mouthful.

“Luckily he had his mouthguard in and I was a bit sweaty.

“I was bitten on the chest at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (2018), but come on man, this is the Olympics.”

Morocco’s Youness Baalla (red) and New Zealand’s David Nyika fight during their men’s heavy (81-91kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by UESLEI MARCELINO / POOL / bioreports)


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CBN Bans Sale Of Foreign Exchange To BDC...

Simone Biles Says ‘Mental Health’ Concerns Led To...

One Dead, Four Missing In Blast At German...

COVID-19: Saudi Warns Citizens Of Breaking Travel Rules,...

Your attack is political, baseless – IPAC replies...

EPL: Man United put Pogba, seven others up...

Zamfara Police refutes kidnap of 60 passengers rumour

Ekiti 2022: Oni opposes zoning, says it will...

Bemgba Iortyom: On Jime’s offer to bankroll APC...

Kidnappers demand N100m ransom to release traditional rulers...

Leave a Reply