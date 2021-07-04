Morgenstern’s Presents All-American Ice Cream Burger – HYPEBEAST

Ever wished dessert and dinner/lunch could be one and the same? Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream feels you — and that’s why it’s created a new Ice Cream Burger. Furthering the American traditional diner experience that Morgenstern’s is inspired by, the ice cream burger combines two old-school summer favorites into one tasty treat.

A classic burger bun, buttered and covered in sesame seeds houses a classic Neopolitan ice cream trio — one scoop of strawberry ice cream, one scoop of vanilla ice cream and one scoop of chocolate ice cream — making for a sweet-and-savory flavor profile that’s a noted departure from the standard “cup or cone” method of serving ice cream. Apart from the new Ice Cream Burger, Morgenstern’s has also begun serving hand-smashed hamburgers, launched a new french fry menu with Classic, Garlic, Flamin’ Hot, Ranch and VIP options, and is even serving a new ice cream flavor that tastes like french fries.

If you’re based in New York City and want to try the Ice Cream Burger or any of the other new summertime items of the Morgenstern’s menu for yourself, Morgenstern’s is located at 88 West Houston Street.

