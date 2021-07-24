Morgan Wallen says N-word usage was intended as ‘playful’ – New York Daily News

Country singer Morgan Wallen said he was “dumb” and drunk when he used the N-word, insisting the hateful term was “playful.”

Wallen spoke to Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” in his first interview since being caught on camera using the slur in February.

The incident led to chart-topping music star’s record label, Big Loud Records, suspending his contract and radio behemoth iHeartRadio pulling his songs from its major radio networks.

But the 28-year-old Sneedville, Tenn., native’s music has continued to sell considerably well amid the backlash.

Speaking in a pretaped face-to-face interview that aired Friday, Strahan — the former Giants star who is Black — asked the “Still Goin Down” singer how he felt about some who may think the appearance was just another “performance.”

“I understand that I’m not ever going to make everyone happy. I can only come tell my truth and that’s all I know to do,” Wallen said.

Regarding the video of him using the N-word while in a Tennessee driveway, Wallen admitted he had been “partying all weekend” with some “longtime friends.”

He went on to say he and his friends “say dumb stuff together” and it isn’t an epithet he uses frequently.

“No, I don’t think it just happened. I was around some of my friends and we just, we say dumb stuff together. In our minds it’s playful. It sounds ignorant but that’s really where it came from, and it’s wrong,” Wallen explained. “We were all clearly drunk and I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and he was leaving. I didn’t mean it in any derogatory manner at all.”

Strahan pressed Wallen why he would feel it was an “appropriate” word to ever use, to which the country crooner admitted he was “just ignorant about it.”

“I don’t think I ever sat down and thought, ‘Hey, is this right or wrong?’” he said.

“I haven’t seen that with my eyes, that pain or that insignificant feeling or whatever it is that it makes you feel,” Wallen said.

Strahan explained how that the slur evokes anger and asked if he understands why it makes Black people so upset.

“I don’t know how to put myself in their shoes because I’m not, you know? But I do understand. When I say I’m using it playfully or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that must sound [like] ‘he doesn’t understand,’” Wallen replied.

Wallen said he spoke to the Black Music Action Coalition and checked himself into a 30-day rehab in San Diego to figure out “why I’m acting this way.”

Wallen’s sophomore album “Dangerous: The Double Album” topped the Billboard 200 chart for five consecutive weeks upon release. He revealed that around $500,000 in profits were calculated because of the spike in sales and that money was donated to Black organizations, including BMAC.

ABC News said BMAC did not respond to its request for confirmation.

Strahan asked if whether he believes there is a race problem in country music, and Wallen replied, “I mean, it would seem that way, yeah. I haven’t really sat and thought about that.”

In April, the musician took to Twitter to issue a four-page handwritten apology to fans and revealed he would be taking a break from performing this summer.

“I know my corner hasn’t been the most popular one to stand in recently, but many of you did anyway,” he wrote.

Closing out the letter, Wallen wrote: “My story is far from over + getting back out to see y’all is all I can think about. So just know you’ll be seeing me sooner than later.”

Last year, he had a public intoxication arrest in May and disorderly conduct charges slapped on him in September.

In October, his performance on “Saturday Night Live” was canceled after he flouted COVID-19 safety protocols, as he was spotted partying at a bar just days before his scheduled performance.

Two months later, he performed music and acted in sketches on the long-running NBC sketch-comedy show.

To date, Wallen remains the best-selling artist of 2021, according to Rolling Stone magazine.