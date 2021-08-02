More than 816,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered Saturday in the US as pace of vaccination rises – CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 816,203 doses were administered Saturday, the fifth straight day the agency recorded more than 700,000 shots in arms. That brings the total number of doses administered to 346,456,669, according to CDC numbers released Sunday.

The 7-day average of administered doses is now 662,529 per day, the highest average since July 7.

Per CDC data released Sunday, 168.4 million people are fully vaccinated, or 49.6% of the US population. Among vaccine-eligible Americans — meaning those who are 12 and older — 58.1% are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, hopes the recent surge in cases driven by the Delta variant is changing the minds of the vaccine hesitant, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday. Collins noted that in the last two weeks, vaccination rates have increased 56% nationally.