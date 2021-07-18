More than 30 injured in repellent attack inside Miami-area store – NBC News

More than 30 shoppers were injured Saturday when a suspect sprayed a strong repellent inside a Miami-area store, police said.
After taking candles by force from the Bath & Body Works at Miami International Mall in Doral, Florida, the suspect fled in a yellow taxi, said Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes.
Police had not yet made an arrest.
“We started coughing, actually, where we were, and we weren’t even that close,” a shopper told NBC Miami. “We felt it. We could smell it. We could breath it.”
A manager who was sprayed directly in the face was hospitalized, the TV staton reported.
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department did not immediately respond to a request for information about the status of the shoppers.
Valdes said the repellent might have been bear spray, which is more potent that pepper spray.
Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.
Juliette Arcodia
contributed.