More than 100 motorists were stranded after a mudslide onto an interstate in Colorado – CNN

(CNN) More than 100 motorists were stranded after mudslides shut down a major interstate in Colorado, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday night after debris from the burn scars around the location of the Grizzly Creek Fire — which burned more than 32,000 acres last August — poured onto I-70 near the Hanging Lake Tunnel in Glenwood Canyon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

“CDOT staff at the tunnel assisted travelers who were trapped on I-70 by debris flows and sought shelter at Hanging Lake Tunnel; 29 motorists sheltered at the tunnel complex overnight. In total, CDOT has accounted for 108 individuals who have now been either evacuated from Glenwood Canyon or have been moved to a safe place,” CDOT said in a news release.

Heavy rain has inundated the region over the past few days with frequent flash flood warnings. On Thursday night, after a second flash warning for Glenwood Canyon, “mudslides and debris reached I-70 within a few minutes,” CDOT said.

It resulted in at least 29 vehicles stranded on the interstate. CDOT said it was “extremely confident” it had accounted for everyone in every vehicle.