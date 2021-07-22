More of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Is on the Way – Gizmodo

Expect to see a lot less of some of these guys, and a lot more zombies. Image: Netflix

Rob Zombie keeps teasing his Munsters remake. Expect Halloween Ends to go a bit smaller after Halloween Kills’ bloody escalation. Plus, what’s to come on Fort Salem, Legends of Tomorrow, and Stargirl. To me, my spoilers!



The Bog

Deadline reports Jonathan Bennett, Janel Parrish, Mark Ryder, Timothy Murphy, and Robert Clohessy will star in The Bog, a new horror film from director Myles Clohessy about “two couples” who “decide to take an epic hiking trip into the remote Scottish Highlands to get away from it all, reconnect and stay at one of the secluded ancient cottages that dot the area. What starts as the time of their lives—and much-needed, doctor-requested couples retreat—quickly spirals out of control for the group of friends in the isolated, harrowing mountain territory. There, they find themselves terrorized by unknown locals and unbeknownst to them, are subjected to a thousand-year-old mystical hunting ritual.”

The Zombie Wedding

Deadline also reports the supermarket tabloid Weekly World News will “develop film, TV and podcast projects based on the company’s library of over 110,000 articles and 300+ original characters” through a brand-new production arm, Weekly World News Studios. The company’s first project is titled The Zombie Wedding, a “horror-comedy with music” about “a young South Carolina couple” who “decide to go through with their long-awaited wedding – during the Zombie Apocalypse! Unfortunately, he’s a zombie and she’s not. Their families are nervous, but the humans prove to be overly judgmental. When the Zombies begin feeling brain deprived, the ceremony takes a turn for the weird. WWN reporters are there to cover this wild wedding, while trying to get out alive.” Tonya Pinkins is attached to direct.

G/O Media may get a commission

Army of the Dead 2

According to THR, Netflix is moving forward with a direct sequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. This is in addition to the spinoff.

Your Name

Deadline also has word director Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) has stepped down from directing Bad Robot’s live-action remake of Your Name.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared three photos of Herman Munster’s prosthetic forehead application on Instagram.

Halloween Kills/Halloween Ends

In a recent interview with Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar), producer Malek Akkad stated Halloween Ends will be “way more contained” than the upcoming Halloween Kills, so expect a cliffhanger ending.

Deadline reports Arrow’s Prometheus, Josh Segarra, has joined the cast of She-Hulk in a currently undisclosed role.

Moonhaven

Kadeem Hardison has also joined the cast of AMC’s Moonhaven as Arlo, the partner to Dominic Monaghan’s detective Paul Serno. “Arlo is a third-generation ‘Mooner’ and detective with a curious heart and healing spirit who finds himself an unlikely soldier in the fight to keep Moonhaven alive.” [Deadline]

Legends of Tomorrow

Comic Book has a synopsis for “The Final Frame”—the August 8 return episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

STRIKE ZONE – When the Legends track down another Alien pod, they find a device that transports them to a cosmic bowling alley. Before consulting Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann) and Rory (Dominic Purcell), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) makes a bet against the reigning champs for a ride back to the Waverider, but not everyone is happy about the plan when they realize what they are up against. Elsewhere, Nate (Nick Zano) plans a romantic date for him and Zari (Tala Ashe), but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) try to distract Ava (Jes Macallan), from what’s going on with wedding planning. Matt Ryan also stars. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

Stargirl

Wildcat hunts Solomon Grundy in the synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter One” — the season premiere of Stargirl.

SCHOOL’S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

[Comic Book]

Motherland: Fort Salem



Finally, there’s a cool sea creature blood ritual in the trailer for next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.