more-of-this-vibrant-lake-champlain-family-escape

BGR
Hidden Amazon deal gets you a free cordless drill with our favorite electric lawn mower
Looking for the best electric lawn mower? If you had asked me last month, I might not have recommended the Greenworks lawnmower I have been using for the past four years. That said, I actually do like it a lot. It’s wonderfully lightweight and quiet, and it has two ports to hold batteries up to … The post Hidden Amazon deal gets you a free cordless drill with our favorite electric lawn mower appeared first on BGR.
Investopedia
The True Cost Of Growing A Garden
Growing your own food is a healthy way to save money, and enjoy fresh produce at home. When done correctly, even the smallest backyard plot can produce copious amounts of fruits and vegetables, and possibly even a significant saving to the grocery budget.
Elle Decor
16 Balcony Decorating Ideas to Reimagine Your Outdoor Space
For years, an outdoor space was a nice perk but not exactly a necessity. From eye-catching outdoor furniture to clever layouts, one thing’s for sure: These design strategies will bring some sunshine to your space. Turn your balcony into an extension of the beautiful nature around you with outdoor furniture swathed in earthy tones.